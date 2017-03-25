Top Stories
'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried &amp; Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 12:43 pm

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Which Three Celebs Smell the Best

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Which Three Celebs Smell the Best

Kate Beckinsale has taken to Instagram to reveal something that you didn’t know you needed the answer to before.

The 43-year-old actress, who is pretty masterful with her Instagramming skills, decided to list the three celebs she thinks smell the best.

“Here’s some shit I’ve been thinking about: 1. The three best smelling celebrities are…” Kate began her random post.

Click inside to find out who the three celebs are…

Russell Brand, Khloe Kardashian, and Common, in reverse order. I did not know a human being could smell as AMAZING as @common,” she said.

Kate added some other things that she was thinking about as well.

“2. James Joyce wouldn’t go anywhere without a pair of doll’s panties in his pocket. 3.It is as illegal to molest a squirrel in Minnesota as it is in Nevada for any member of the legislature to conduct official business in a penis costume WHILE THE LEGISLATURE IS IN SESSION. Otherwise I think you’re good. These things keep me up at night,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Common, Kate Beckinsale, Khloe Kardashian, Russell Brand

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here