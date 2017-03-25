Kate Beckinsale Reveals Which Three Celebs Smell the Best

Kate Beckinsale has taken to Instagram to reveal something that you didn’t know you needed the answer to before.

The 43-year-old actress, who is pretty masterful with her Instagramming skills, decided to list the three celebs she thinks smell the best.

“Here’s some shit I’ve been thinking about: 1. The three best smelling celebrities are…” Kate began her random post.

“Russell Brand, Khloe Kardashian, and Common, in reverse order. I did not know a human being could smell as AMAZING as @common,” she said.

Kate added some other things that she was thinking about as well.

“2. James Joyce wouldn’t go anywhere without a pair of doll’s panties in his pocket. 3.It is as illegal to molest a squirrel in Minnesota as it is in Nevada for any member of the legislature to conduct official business in a penis costume WHILE THE LEGISLATURE IS IN SESSION. Otherwise I think you’re good. These things keep me up at night,” she said.