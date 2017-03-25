Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 5:30 pm

Katy Perry Looks Chic in Black & White for Girls' Night Out

Katy Perry Looks Chic in Black & White for Girls' Night Out

Katy Perry has a big smile on her face while leaving Avenue on Friday night (March 24) in Hollywood.

The 32-year-old singer was joined by a bunch of gal pals, including Mia Moretti and stylist Jamie Mizrahi, for a girls’ night out.

While it’s not clear if they were out celebrating, Katy wished her good friend Sarah Hudson a happy birthday on Twitter that day.

“HBD to my fellow GODDESS, TEACHER, MOTHERN! I am so happy we’re in this lifetime together & giving good vibrations, particularly this one👇,” Katy tweeted.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Katy Perry

