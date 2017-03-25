Kesha, Cheyenne Jackson, & More Celebs Will Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 9!
RuPaul’s Drag Race is back and bigger than ever!
The ninth season of the hit reality show premiered last night, where we met all of the queens competing for the crown.
In the season premiere, the queens were shocked to learn that Lady Gaga would be their first mentor and celeb guest judge of the season!
And the fun doesn’t end there – TONS of other faces are set to join RuPaul at the judging panel including Kesha, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Lisa Kudrow, and many more.
Judges this season include: