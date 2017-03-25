Kesha, Cheyenne Jackson, & More Celebs Will Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 9!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back and bigger than ever!

The ninth season of the hit reality show premiered last night, where we met all of the queens competing for the crown.



CHECK OUT: RuPaul’s Drag Race 2017 – Meet the 13 Contestants!

In the season premiere, the queens were shocked to learn that Lady Gaga would be their first mentor and celeb guest judge of the season!

And the fun doesn’t end there – TONS of other faces are set to join RuPaul at the judging panel including Kesha, Cheyenne Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Lisa Kudrow, and many more.

Click inside to see the full list of celeb guest judges…

Judges this season include:

Lisa Kudrow

Cheyenne Jackson

Meghan Trainor

Kesha

The B-52s

Naya Rivera

Andie MacDowell

Tori Spelling

Jennie Garth

Denis O’Hare

Noah Galvin

Todrick Hall

Tamar Braxton

Lisa Robertson

Joan Smalls

Candis Cayne

Fortune Feimster

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman