Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are officially parents after she gave birth to a baby boy!

The 23-year-old One Direction singer announced the exciting news on his Instagram account with a super sweet message and the first photo of him and his son.

The baby was born on Wednesday (March 22) and he weighed in at 7lb 9oz.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!” Liam started off the message.

“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Liam added. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

“Happy Mother’s Day everyone!” he concluded.

“On Wednesday 22nd March, Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever,” Cheryl wrote on her page.

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

