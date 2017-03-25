Louis Tomlinson Posts Tribute to Late Mother on Her Birthday

Louis Tomlinson is remembering his late mother Johannah Deakin on what would have been her 44th birthday.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday (March 25) to share his touching message.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

“Happy birthday Mum. I love you x,” he simply wrote.

Louis lost his mom to leukemia in December, and he performed his single “Just Hold On” on The X Factor just three days later, receiving lots of praise.

It was recently revealed that President Donald Trump once kicked Louis and his former One Direction bandmates out of his hotel.