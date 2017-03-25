Louis Tomlinson Posts Tribute to Late Mother on Her Birthday

Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 9:34 pm

Louis Tomlinson is remembering his late mother Johannah Deakin on what would have been her 44th birthday.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday (March 25) to share his touching message.

“Happy birthday Mum. I love you x,” he simply wrote.

Louis lost his mom to leukemia in December, and he performed his single “Just Hold On” on The X Factor just three days later, receiving lots of praise.

It was recently revealed that President Donald Trump once kicked Louis and his former One Direction bandmates out of his hotel.
Photos: WENN
