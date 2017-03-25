Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 9:00 pm

Madonna Posts Cute Video of Twin Daughters Getting First Barbie Dolls

Madonna Posts Cute Video of Twin Daughters Getting First Barbie Dolls

Madonna‘s four-year-old twin daughters Estere and Stelle have received their first Barbie dolls!

The 58-year-old singer shared an adorable video of the girls – whom she adopted from Malawi last month – on her Instagram account on Friday (March 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

“What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! 💇🏾💇🏾!” Madonna captioned the clip. “Pikachu is left in the dust! @moschino 😂💘.” Check it out below!

ICYMI, watch another video of the twins rocking matching pajamas and belting out “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star.”
Credit: Dan Jackman; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Madonna

