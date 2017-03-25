Top Stories
'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried &amp; Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 3:11 pm

Mario Lopez Puts His Muscles to Work in These New Gym Pics

Mario Lopez Puts His Muscles to Work in These New Gym Pics

Mario Lopez shows off his bulging biceps while doing some curls at the gym earlier this week in Burbank, Calif.

The 43-year-old television personality, who was just announced as the host of CBS’ Candy Crush game show, wore Arctic Cool‘s new #HydrofreezeX tank top, which uses new technology to actively cool while you sweat.

â€œWas really feeling the new cooling technology of the tank. Cooled me down as I sweat! I am always in the gym so this will come in handy. Amazing new technology,” Mario said about the tank.
Just Jared on Facebook
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 01
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 02
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 03
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 04
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 05
mario lopez puts his muscles to work in these new gym pics 06

Photos: Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Mario Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here