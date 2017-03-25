Sat, 25 March 2017 at 3:11 pm
Mario Lopez Puts His Muscles to Work in These New Gym Pics
Mario Lopez shows off his bulging biceps while doing some curls at the gym earlier this week in Burbank, Calif.
The 43-year-old television personality, who was just announced as the host of CBS’ Candy Crush game show, wore Arctic Cool‘s new #HydrofreezeX tank top, which uses new technology to actively cool while you sweat.
â€œWas really feeling the new cooling technology of the tank. Cooled me down as I sweat! I am always in the gym so this will come in handy. Amazing new technology,” Mario said about the tank.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com Posted to: Mario Lopez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet