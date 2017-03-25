Millie Bobby Brown Cancels Appearance: 'I've Worked Too Hard & Have to Rest' (Video)

Millie Bobby Brown is taking some much-needed rest and relaxation.

The 13-year-old Stranger Things actress – who recently signed with a major modeling agency – was supposed to appear at Collective Con on Saturday (March 25) in Jacksonville, Fla., but took to Instagram to let fans know she couldn’t quite muster up the strength.

“Hey guys, I’ve never had to do one of these videos before,” Millie says in the clip (below). “But I’ve had to cancel at Collective Con last minute, which is something I’ve never done and I’m planning on never doing again.”

“I just think I’ve worked too hard and I have to rest as I’ve had a really long shoot and I’m still filming Stranger Things,” she added. “I’m sorry to everyone who’s going and I promise you guys I’m going to get back to you. I love you guys all, thank you so much for your continued support and thank you.”

Millie will head to the big screen in 2019′s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and of course, she will return as Eleven when season two of Stranger Things premieres on October 31.

❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Head to our gallery to see more recent photos of Millie.