Newlyweds Dave Franco & Alison Brie Pick Up Beer Together

Dave Franco and Alison Brie‘s marriage news was revealed a couple weeks ago and they were just spotted for the first time in public since becoming newlyweds!

The 31-year-old Now You See Me actor and the 34-year-old Mad Men actress were seen grabbing an assortment of beers during a late night run to Gelson’s on Friday (March 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Alison was seen wearing a sparkly wedding ring, though the photos aren’t clear enough to see the details.

Dave and Alison have been together for nearly five years.