Nicole Kidman Glams Up for Her Day at the Races!

Nicole Kidman looks so glamorous while walking the red carpet at the Swisse Wellness “Power Your Passion” event held on Saturday (March 25) in Melbourne, Australia.

The event was held after the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, which was held earlier in the day at Albert Park. Nicole stopped by the races during the final practice to check out all of the action.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Make sure to watch the just released trailer for Nicole‘s upcoming movie Queen of the Desert.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Marchesa dress with a Roger Vivier bag and shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman at the events…