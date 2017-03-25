Top Stories
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Are Married!

Samira Wiley has married longtime love Lauren Morelli!

The 29-year-old former Orange is the New Black star and her writer love tied the knot in a intimate ceremony on Saturday afternoon (March 25) in Palm Springs, Calif.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, the couple were surrounded by friends and family at their wedding, where Samira‘s parents officiated the ceremony.

Samira and Lauren announced their engagement in October 2016.

Congrats to the happy couple!
