Sat, 25 March 2017 at 2:54 pm

Shakira & Prince Royce Dance Up a Storm in 'Deja Vu' Video

Shakira & Prince Royce Dance Up a Storm in 'Deja Vu' Video

Shakira and Prince Royce‘s music video for their song “Deja Vu” has arrived and it features them dancing up a storm!

The song is featured on Royce‘s latest album Five, which was released back in February. Go grab a copy now if you haven’t yet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

Shakira took to her Instagram account to share a video of her showing off her dance moves during the rehearsal process for the video.

Watch the new music video below!


Prince Royce, Shakira – Deja vu (Official Video)
