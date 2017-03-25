Top Stories
Sat, 25 March 2017 at 9:51 pm

Shaquille O'Neal Honored by Lakers with Statue Outside Staples Center!

Shaquille O’Neal shares a laugh on stage with former LA Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant at the unveiling of his statue at the Staples Center on Friday afternoon (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old former basketball player was honored by his former team with a nine-foot tall, bronze statue of himself dunking a basket.

Shaq‘s statue will be displayed outside the center alongside statues of other Lakers legends Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and announcer Chick Hearn.

Check out the pics Shaq posted on his Instagram!

Shaq statue ceremony was off the chain #thankslakers #thanksjeanniebuss #thanksaeg

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

