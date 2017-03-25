SNL's Michael Che Still Thinks Boston is 'Most Racist City'

Michael Che is not backing down from his claims that Boston earns the title of “most racist city” he’s ever visited.

During a stand-up appearance at Boston University this week, the 33-year-old co-anchor of Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” reportedly told students about all of the angry comments he received on social media after making the remark on SNL before the 2017 Super Bowl. (via The Boston Globe)

He told one woman, “Talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you,” to which the woman responded, “Touche.”

Michael also told the crowd he never apologizes for his controversial statements, explaining, “I’m just trying to be more presidential.”

“😂 cmon, thats pretty funny!” he shared on Instagram. “Listen boston, my grandma is racist too, but i still love her. & i still love you.”

“Lol those boston university kids tattled on me to the media? 🙄,” he added. “Yea, i said it. boston is racist. big f–kin deal.”