Sat, 25 March 2017 at 4:17 pm

Susan Sarandon Brings Her Dog Penny to a Party!

Susan Sarandon Brings Her Dog Penny to a Party!

Susan Sarandon keeps her adorable dog Penny in her arms while posing for pictures at Herring & Herring Sequence Magazine‘s launch party on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The legendary actress, currently starring on the FX series Feud, hosted the intimate party at the private residence of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin. Model Shaun Ross was also at the event.

This isn’t the first time that Susan has made a public appearance with Penny by her side. She had her pet pooch in tow for several television interviews last year!
