The 'Power Rangers' Cast Give Back in Big Ways on Premiere Day

The Power Rangers stars show off their fight poses during a school assembly on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The cast — Becky G, Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Naomi Scott and Ludi Lin — hosted a fun assembly at the 116th Elementary School, where they donated a ton of school supplies with Yoobi.

Later on, the cast headed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for a special screening of their new film and met with teen patients at CHLA’s Teen Lounge, where they also dropped off posters and action figures from the flick.

Pink Ranger Naomi even made one patient an honorary ranger, by drawing another ranger figure on back of one of the posters.

Check out all the pics below!