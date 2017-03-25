Top Stories
'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Love Actually' 2017 Reunion Details - Here's What Happened!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

'Justice League' Movie Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried &amp; Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Welcome First Child!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sat, 25 March 2017 at 1:50 pm

The 'Power Rangers' Cast Give Back in Big Ways on Premiere Day

The 'Power Rangers' Cast Give Back in Big Ways on Premiere Day

The Power Rangers stars show off their fight poses during a school assembly on Friday (March 24) in Los Angeles.

The cast — Becky G, Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Naomi Scott and Ludi Lin — hosted a fun assembly at the 116th Elementary School, where they donated a ton of school supplies with Yoobi.

Later on, the cast headed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for a special screening of their new film and met with teen patients at CHLA’s Teen Lounge, where they also dropped off posters and action figures from the flick.

Pink Ranger Naomi even made one patient an honorary ranger, by drawing another ranger figure on back of one of the posters.

Check out all the pics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 01
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 02
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 03
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 04
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 05
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 06
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 07
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 08
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 09
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 10
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 11
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 12
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 13
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 14
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 15
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 16
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 17
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 18
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 19
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 20
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 21
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 22
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 23
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 24
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 25
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 26
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 27
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 28
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 29
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 30
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 31
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 32
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 33
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 34
power rangers chla yoobi stops give back 35

Photos: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Getty
Posted to: Becky G, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin, Naomi Scott, Power Rangers, RJ Cyler

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here