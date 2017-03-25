Vanessa Hudgens' Gabriella Montez Won't Be Returning For 'High School Musical 4'

If you were hoping to see Vanessa Hudgens in the upcoming High School Musical 4, we hate to kill your dreams, but it won’t be happening.

The Powerless actress dished to E News that Gabriella Montez has officially left Albuquerque with no return in sight.

“I mean, I’m 28,” she says. “I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I’m still a teenager at heart.”

Vanessa adds, “So probably not with me, but I’m excited to see what they whip together.”

FYI: Vanessa is also pictured picking up a coffee to go in Los Angeles on Friday (March 24).