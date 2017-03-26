Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Actress and Broadway star Tracie Thoms has weighed in on the viral story from today where United Airlines forced a passenger to change out of spandex leggings in order to take the flight out of town.

It turns out, the 41-year-old actress – who is known for her work on Netflix’s Love, Cold Case, and more – had the same situation happen to her, and she explained what happened.

“This happened to me once, too. When flying on a buddy pass, you have to follow the employee dress code,” Tracie wrote on Twitter. “Was it annoying? Sure. But the dress code was clear when they said “no leggings/spandex.” So I went in the bathroom and changed.”

