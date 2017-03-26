Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets
Actress and Broadway star Tracie Thoms has weighed in on the viral story from today where United Airlines forced a passenger to change out of spandex leggings in order to take the flight out of town.
It turns out, the 41-year-old actress – who is known for her work on Netflix’s Love, Cold Case, and more – had the same situation happen to her, and she explained what happened.
“This happened to me once, too. When flying on a buddy pass, you have to follow the employee dress code,” Tracie wrote on Twitter. “Was it annoying? Sure. But the dress code was clear when they said “no leggings/spandex.” So I went in the bathroom and changed.”
This happened to me once, too. When flying on a buddy pass, you have to follow the employee dress code. https://t.co/KxbFpMLtXA
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Click inside to read everything Tracie Thoms said about the experience…
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
If you purchase a ticket the regular way, you can wear whatever you want. I think ppl are missing the fact that it's not a normal situation.
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
But the dress code is clear. It's not negotiable for anybody. My attendant was a huge Cold Case fan! Didn't matter. https://t.co/x2skBETQEm
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Maybe. Or the person who got them the passes could have made sure they knew. https://t.co/cZVFPcCP3J
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Being a child doesn't matter. The dress code is the dress code. I don't like it either. Now about the shorts…no. https://t.co/nfnqq2K4N8
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
I don't know about the dude with the shorts. When I flew, you couldn't even wear jeans. It was VERY strict. Why? I have no idea. But it was.
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Exactly! I was annoyed, but my ticket was $80 cuz my friend was a flight attendant. It was worth the annoyance! https://t.co/s7Re8kdL0e
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Exactly. So what's the problem? My friend was VERY clear about what I could and couldn't wear. It was my error. https://t.co/ydrWMikp3l
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
My flight attendant friend TOLD me no leggings. I didn't READ the policy. He told me but I forgot and had to change. https://t.co/GFsE3ezv4K
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Are we sure the dad had the same kind of ticket? If he did, then that's for sure a problem. https://t.co/GKBRp6ExYs
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Ok. Shorts are allowed & leggings aren't. It's in writing. If the dress code is sexist, that's another conversation. https://t.co/Vjsu5qrXHQ
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017
Here's a clearer picture. Leggings are not allowed. Long shorts are. That's the rule. pic.twitter.com/7RGf7I43YH
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) March 26, 2017