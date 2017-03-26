Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 11:38 am

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Calls Jennifer Lopez His 'Lady'

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Calls Jennifer Lopez His 'Lady'

Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship with Alex Rodriguez continues to heat up.

The 47-year-old entertainer was spotted leaving Madeo restaurant with the 41-year-old retired baseball player on Saturday night (March 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

This is just one of many dates they’ve been on recently.

“All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling,” a source told E! News. “Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his ‘lady’. He would wife her up in a heartbeat…she is different than other people he’s dated.”
