Sun, 26 March 2017 at 2:41 pm

Antonio Banderas Looks Healthy at Malaga Film Festival 2017

Antonio Banderas Looks Healthy at Malaga Film Festival 2017

Antonio Banderas is looking happy and healthy following a heart attack earlier this year.

The 56-year-old actor was all smiles on the red carpet at a photo call and the closing ceremony held during the 2017 Malaga Film Festival at the Cervantes Teather on Saturday (March 25) in Malaga, Spain.

Antonio underwent a procedure to put three stents in his arteries, but said that it wasn’t as serious as reported.

Photos: WENN
