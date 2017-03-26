Antonio Banderas Looks Healthy at Malaga Film Festival 2017

Antonio Banderas is looking happy and healthy following a heart attack earlier this year.

The 56-year-old actor was all smiles on the red carpet at a photo call and the closing ceremony held during the 2017 Malaga Film Festival at the Cervantes Teather on Saturday (March 25) in Malaga, Spain.

Antonio underwent a procedure to put three stents in his arteries, but said that it wasn’t as serious as reported.

