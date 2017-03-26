'Beauty & the Beast' Tops Box Office Again With $88 Million

Beauty and the Beast continued its box office reign with a whopping $88 million this weekend!

The film starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, and Luke Evans has earned $317 million domestically so far and $690.3 million globally, according to THR.

Coming in at No. 2 was the new Power Rangers movie, starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, and Becky G, which earned an impressive $40.5 million.

Taking third place was Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson‘s Kong: Skull Island, earning an additional $14.4 million.

Rounding out the top five were Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Life, and Hugh Jackman‘s Logan, which earned $12.6 million and $10.1 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dax Shepard and Michael Pena‘s CHIPS remake opened to $7.6 million for seventh place.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??