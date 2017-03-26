Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Spend Sunday with Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are continuing to co-parent their three kids and spent the day with them this weekend!

On Sunday (March 26), the family was seen leaving church together in Brentwood, Calif. Ben and Jennifer share three kids together: Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5.

Jennifer was in Georgia this past week filming her new movie Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda with Josh Duhamel.

Ben recently completed a stay in a rehab facility for alcohol addiction.