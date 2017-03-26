Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter Welcome Second Child - Report

A congrats may be in order for Benedict Cumberbatch.

The 40-year-old Sherlock star’s wife Sophie Hunter have birth to their second child, a son, earlier in March, according to the Daily Mail.

The report also claims that they named the little one Hal, though that has also yet to be confirmed.

The name is said to be a nod to the nickname of Henry V, whom his good pal Tom Hiddleston played in their 2012 film The Hollow Crown.

Benedict and Sophie are already parents to a son named Christopher, almost 2.

Congrats to the happy couple on the new bundle of joy, if the news is true!