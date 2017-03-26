Sun, 26 March 2017 at 6:50 pm
Blac Chyna Reveals She's Close to Her Goal Weight After Her Weigh In - Watch Now!
Blac Chyna is flaunting her post-baby body in a series of Snapchat videos, and keeping fans updated on her journey to her goal weight.
“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” the 28-year-old reality star posted on her Snapchat.
Another video Blac Chyna posted showed her figure in a tight fitting green dress.
Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream Kardashian, her daughter with Rob Kardashian, back in November.
