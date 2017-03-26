Blac Chyna Reveals She's Close to Her Goal Weight After Her Weigh In - Watch Now!

Blac Chyna is flaunting her post-baby body in a series of Snapchat videos, and keeping fans updated on her journey to her goal weight.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” the 28-year-old reality star posted on her Snapchat.

Another video Blac Chyna posted showed her figure in a tight fitting green dress.

Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream Kardashian, her daughter with Rob Kardashian, back in November.

