Sun, 26 March 2017 at 6:50 pm

Blac Chyna Reveals She's Close to Her Goal Weight After Her Weigh In - Watch Now!

Blac Chyna is flaunting her post-baby body in a series of Snapchat videos, and keeping fans updated on her journey to her goal weight.

“192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” the 28-year-old reality star posted on her Snapchat.

Another video Blac Chyna posted showed her figure in a tight fitting green dress.

Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream Kardashian, her daughter with Rob Kardashian, back in November.

Click inside to see another video of Blac Chyna showing off her weight loss…
