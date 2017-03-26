Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

United Airlines is getting a ton of backlash after allegedly not allowing two girls to fly because they were wearing leggings.

Passenger Shannon Watts tweeted about the incident, saying that the young passengers – one of whom was reportedly 10 years old – were forced to change before boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis.

“A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” she tweeted. “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board. Since when does @united police women’s clothing?”

The airline later tweeted, “The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

Meanwhile, celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette made their opinions on the matter known.

“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf,” Chrissy tweeted.

Patricia wrote, “The highest standard of any culture corporate or not is to allow children to be children and to dress in accordance.”

She later added, “Turns out United bans leggings, torn jeans, and shorter shorts for free employee pass tickets. Still @united should update policy.”

William Shatner wrote, “😱👇🏻I’m going to start wearing leggings! Is that against the rules? 🤔#outdatedfashion #outdatedrules”

