Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 4:19 pm

United Airlines is getting a ton of backlash after allegedly not allowing two girls to fly because they were wearing leggings.

Passenger Shannon Watts tweeted about the incident, saying that the young passengers – one of whom was reportedly 10 years old – were forced to change before boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis.

“A @united gate agent isn’t letting girls in leggings get on flight from Denver to Minneapolis because spandex is not allowed?” she tweeted. “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board. Since when does @united police women’s clothing?”

The airline later tweeted, “The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel.”

Meanwhile, celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette made their opinions on the matter known.

“I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf,” Chrissy tweeted.

Patricia wrote, “The highest standard of any culture corporate or not is to allow children to be children and to dress in accordance.”

She later added, “Turns out United bans leggings, torn jeans, and shorter shorts for free employee pass tickets. Still @united should update policy.”

William Shatner wrote, “😱👇🏻I’m going to start wearing leggings! Is that against the rules? 🤔#outdatedfashion #outdatedrules”

WHAT DO YOU THINK about United banning the girls’ leggings?
  Mar

    That’s ridiculous. How were they children AND United representatives? Does not matter who in their family works for the airline, they’re traveling on their own free time and leisure therefore they have no right to tell them how they can and cannot dress, not to mention they are children.

  • Thomas

    How is Chrissy Tiegen a celebrity?

  • Cruizin1960

    They are traveling on the company’s dime. If the free pass states the requirements, then they must comply. There are more organizations than not that have requirements on the behavior, etc. of people who work for them…even when they are off the clock. If you don’t want to comply with the required standards…pay for a ticket.

  • Victoria Bartels

    All airlines have a dress code standard when traveling on company passes. As an employee you are required to agree to the standard and ensure all persons who use those passes do as well. Company travel passes allow employees and their family and friends to travel free or at discounted prices. They are a privelege not a right and are earned by your employment. When you or anyone you allow to use the passes travels, you are acting as an employee and are required to dress as if you are working and representing the company.

  • persononhere

    they are not ‘on their own time’ – many of the kids and families who want on are flying on wait list and know the rules to fly beforehand. they are essentially on ‘company time’ if they are expecting to get on a free flight as a company employment benefit.

