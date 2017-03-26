Cillian Murphy Explains Why He's No Longer a Vegetarian After 15 Years

Cillian Murphy looks so dapper in this photo shoot for Mr Porter.

Here’s what the 40-year-old actor had to share:

On why he is no longer vegetarian: “I was vegetarian for about 15 years. But it was never a moral decision. It was more that I was worried about getting mad cow disease. For the first series of Peaky Blinders, they were anxious that I shouldn’t look like a skinny Irish fella, and my trainer recommended meat.”

On fashion: “You can’t go wrong with navy. My taste is very much: a good pair of jeans, a good jacket, a good pair of shoes. Well-made things that fit. I’m not adventurous.”

On why he doesn’t want to play Batman: “I don’t think I’m the right physical specimen for Batman…playing the square-jawed hero or the nefarious villain doesn’t really interest me. Humanity falls somewhere in the middle.”

For more from Cillian, visit MrPorter.com.