Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Daisy Ridley Grabs Lunch with Friends in Beverly Hills

Daisy Ridley chats with a friend as she makes her way out of La Scalia restaurant on Friday afternoon (March 24) in Beverly Hill, Calif.

The 24-year-old Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress looked pretty in a striped shirt and long, black skirt as she enjoyed her day off with her friends.

Daisy has a busy year ahead of her with the release of two upcoming films.

The upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi film is set to hit theaters on December 15.
