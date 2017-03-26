Top Stories
Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Actress Tracie Thoms Once Had to Change Out of Leggings Before Flight - Read Her Tweets

Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 9:50 pm

Dakota Johnson Makes a Quick Errand Run with Her Dog Zeppelin!

Dakota Johnson Makes a Quick Errand Run with Her Dog Zeppelin!

Dakota Johnson stops by the Canyon Country Store to do some shopping on Sunday (March 26) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress, who rocked a Johnny Cash shirt, brought along her cute dog Zeppelin for the quick stop by the market! See all the photos below.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

If you missed it, be sure to check out the photos of Dakota and her personal trainer Ryan Farhoudi hanging out last week. They were seen laughing en route to the movies together after grabbing some frozen yogurt.
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson out with zeppelin 01
dakota johnson out with zeppelin 02
dakota johnson out with zeppelin 03
dakota johnson out with zeppelin 04
dakota johnson out with zeppelin 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
  • corina70

    She is too boring for paparazzi. How much do her people pay you Jared and photo agencies to take the girl’s pictures?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here