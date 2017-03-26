Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Dan Aykroyd Recalls the Time When He Saved Former Fiance Carrie Fisher's Life

Dan Aykroyd said some loving words on stage at the public memorial of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Saturday (March 25) in Los Angeles.

The 64-year-old actor and former fiance of Carrie recalled a time he once saved her life.

She was choking on a brussels sprout and he performed the Heimlich maneuver on her, according to Deadline.

“If I’d been with our beloved showboat,” Dan said, referencing the flight she took in December on which she suffered a heart attack. “I might have been able to save her again.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to the entire family.
