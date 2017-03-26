Sun, 26 March 2017 at 6:30 pm
David & Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Reaches Big Milestone - Watch Video!
David Beckham just shared a video of his daughter Harper Beckham, 5, riding a bike all on her own!
The 41-year-old retired soccer star posted the brand new video to his Instagram account of him running alongside his daughter as she took her bicycle out for a spin.
“So so proud,” David captioned the video. So cute!
Watch the video of Harper Beckham on her bike below…
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Video
