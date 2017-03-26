Demi Lovato Performs at BeautyKind Unites: Concert For Causes in Texas

Demi Lovato looks amazing in her gold outfit while on stage at the BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes held at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday (March 25) in Arlington, Tex.

After the 24-year-old singer performed for the crowd, she shared on Snapchat that she “just came off stage, now about to get in a helicopter.”

Earlier in the day, Demi surprised a group ready to watch a screening of her new film Smurfs: The Lost Village. Check out a Facebook Live video from the screening below!

A few days earlier, Demi was honored with the Artistic Award for Courage at UCLA’s Semel Institute Biannual Open Mind Gala.