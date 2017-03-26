Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Attend Unstoppable Foundation Gala

Maggie Q cuddles up to fiance Dylan McDermott as they arrive at the Unstoppable Foundation Gala on Saturday night (March 25) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress as her fiance sported a mustache.

The Unstoppable Foundation helps provide sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries.

Also spotted at the gala was TV personality Paula Abdul.