Sun, 26 March 2017 at 12:40 am
Dylan McDermott & Maggie Q Attend Unstoppable Foundation Gala
Maggie Q cuddles up to fiance Dylan McDermott as they arrive at the Unstoppable Foundation Gala on Saturday night (March 25) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 37-year-old actress looked pretty in a floral-print dress as her fiance sported a mustache.
The Unstoppable Foundation helps provide sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries.
Also spotted at the gala was TV personality Paula Abdul.
