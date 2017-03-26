Top Stories
Sun, 26 March 2017 at 8:05 pm

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Character Posters Revealed!

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Character Posters Revealed!

Marvel has released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 character posters!

The sequel to the hit 2014 film features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, and Karen Gillan all returning for the new movie.

New additions to the cast include Kurt Russell, Pom Klementieff, and Elizabeth Debicki.

Watch the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 if you missed it!

Meanwhile, the director of the Guardians films, James Gunn, has promised even more films in the series! Be sure to read what he said if you missed it.
Photos: Marvel
