Sun, 26 March 2017 at 4:53 pm

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Long-Lasting Hair Repair Secret

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Long-Lasting Hair Repair Secret

Hailey Baldwin shows off her style while arriving at her hotel on Saturday night (March 25) in Paris, France.

The 20-year-old model wore a leather jacket over a corset, and accessorized with her favorite hoop earrings.

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted in a much more comfy, casual outfit while arriving at the airport.

The following day, she posted a video on her Instagram account, revealing her secret to long-lasting hair repair. Check it out below!

Last week, Hailey and social media star Cameron Dallas fueled more dating rumors when they grabbed lunch together. The duo could very well just be friends, but they would make a good looking couple!

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

