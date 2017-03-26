Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick Weighs In on Show's Whitewashing Controversy

Jessica Henwick, who plays the role of Colleen Wing in Marvel/Netflix’s Iron Fist, is speaking out about the whitewashing of the role of Danny Rand (played by Finn Jones) in the series.

“It was a hard decision to make to join the show. Not because of the material or anything,” Jessica told EW. “But I’m part of the Asian community. I’m Asian. I’m an actor. If anyone understands the conversation, it’s me. I’ve lived and breathed it.”

“I would love to see an Asian American superhero. And I think it’s going to happen. There’s something about fantasy and sci-fi that seems more welcoming of different ethnicities. It means that I’ve been presented with a lot of really cool opportunities,” Jessica added.

“When I came on to Iron Fist, it was really Colleen Wing that sold it for me. I thought it was a good opportunity to see a really strong female Asian American,” she continued. “She’s not a superhero; she’s just an ordinary person who has the guts to fight people with superpowers. Which I think is amazing!”