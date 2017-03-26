Top Stories
Celebs React to United Airlines Not Allowing Leggings

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 8:29 pm

Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick Weighs In on Show's Whitewashing Controversy

Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick Weighs In on Show's Whitewashing Controversy

Jessica Henwick, who plays the role of Colleen Wing in Marvel/Netflix’s Iron Fist, is speaking out about the whitewashing of the role of Danny Rand (played by Finn Jones) in the series.

“It was a hard decision to make to join the show. Not because of the material or anything,” Jessica told EW. “But I’m part of the Asian community. I’m Asian. I’m an actor. If anyone understands the conversation, it’s me. I’ve lived and breathed it.”

“I would love to see an Asian American superhero. And I think it’s going to happen. There’s something about fantasy and sci-fi that seems more welcoming of different ethnicities. It means that I’ve been presented with a lot of really cool opportunities,” Jessica added.

“When I came on to Iron Fist, it was really Colleen Wing that sold it for me. I thought it was a good opportunity to see a really strong female Asian American,” she continued. “She’s not a superhero; she’s just an ordinary person who has the guts to fight people with superpowers. Which I think is amazing!”
    How is it whitewashing when the source material was written as a white male? It’s not like they replaced the main lead that was original asian as a white guy. Colleen Wing, Daisy Johnson, Agent Melinda May are all Asian female leads. Daisy Johnson is an agent with super powers called Quake. I can understand wanting an Asian male superhero but why are they getting bent out of shape about Danny Rand who has originally been white? Some people are fighting the wrong fight. Demand an Asian male superhero that can either join the Avengers, or have it’s own Netflix show. Don’t go demanding the source material to be completely changed and getting mad at the white actor. The poor guy deleted his twitter because some bitch got all bent out of shape because he was the lead. :/

