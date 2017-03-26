Top Stories
Jason Sudeikis Visits Olivia Wilde on Set of 'Life Itself' in NYC!

Jason Sudeikis Visits Olivia Wilde on Set of 'Life Itself' in NYC!

Olivia Wilde was joined by some special guests on set of her new film!

The 33-year-old actress got a special visit from longtime love Jason Sudeikis and two-year-old son Otis (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (March 25) in New York City.

Olivia has been sporting a fake baby bump while filming Life Itself with co-stars Oscar Isaac and Annette Bening.

According to Variety, the film tells a “multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story.”
