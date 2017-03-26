Jason Sudeikis Visits Olivia Wilde on Set of 'Life Itself' in NYC!

Olivia Wilde was joined by some special guests on set of her new film!

The 33-year-old actress got a special visit from longtime love Jason Sudeikis and two-year-old son Otis (not pictured) on Saturday afternoon (March 25) in New York City.

Olivia has been sporting a fake baby bump while filming Life Itself with co-stars Oscar Isaac and Annette Bening.

According to Variety, the film tells a “multi-generational love story that weaves together a number of characters whose lives intersect over the course of several decades with Isaac at the center of the story.”