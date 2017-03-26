Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 4:30 am

Jon Hamm Joins Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, & More for ACLU Facebook Live Telethon

Jon Hamm Joins Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, & More for ACLU Facebook Live Telethon

Jon Hamm is partnering with The American Civil Liberties Union and other stars for a fundraiser called “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU.”

The event will be filmed in New York and streamed on Facebook Live on March 31.

“In these tumultuous times, we need our favorite actors, musicians, and comedians to do what they do best,” the Facebook event reads. “Speak earnestly about politics? No! Entertain you for a great cause? Yes!”

“Because when the Titanic sank, the band kept playing!” it goes on. “Except in this case, the band will be raising money for something that can fix the boat. And Leonardo DiCaprio won’t have to die.”

Other celebs that will help raise money for the ACLU include Tracy Morgan, Ellie Kemper, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Mahershala Ali, and Amy Poehler.

Pictured: Jon grabbing some take-out on Friday (March 25) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
jon hamm joins tom hanks alec baldwin and andtina fey for aclu facebook live telethon 01
jon hamm joins tom hanks alec baldwin and andtina fey for aclu facebook live telethon 02
jon hamm joins tom hanks alec baldwin and andtina fey for aclu facebook live telethon 03
jon hamm joins tom hanks alec baldwin and andtina fey for aclu facebook live telethon 04
jon hamm joins tom hanks alec baldwin and andtina fey for aclu facebook live telethon 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Amy Poehler, Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Jon Hamm, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mahershala Ali, Tina Fey, Tituss Burgess, Tom Hanks, Tracy Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa has a hot new boyfriend - TMZ
  • Terrence Howard goes on Twitter rant, says he's "never been abusive" - Gossip Cop
  • Millie Bobby Brown is taking some time off and canceling public appearances - Just Jared Jr
  • Ivanka Trump's Washington DC neighbors say she's ruining their neighborhood - Wetpaint
  • Marc Anthony and his new 21-year-old girlfriend make their red carpet debut - Lainey Gossip
  • R2D2 makes an appearance at Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' memorial service - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here