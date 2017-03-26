Jon Hamm Joins Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, & More for ACLU Facebook Live Telethon

Jon Hamm is partnering with The American Civil Liberties Union and other stars for a fundraiser called “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU.”

The event will be filmed in New York and streamed on Facebook Live on March 31.

“In these tumultuous times, we need our favorite actors, musicians, and comedians to do what they do best,” the Facebook event reads. “Speak earnestly about politics? No! Entertain you for a great cause? Yes!”

“Because when the Titanic sank, the band kept playing!” it goes on. “Except in this case, the band will be raising money for something that can fix the boat. And Leonardo DiCaprio won’t have to die.”

Other celebs that will help raise money for the ACLU include Tracy Morgan, Ellie Kemper, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Mahershala Ali, and Amy Poehler.

Pictured: Jon grabbing some take-out on Friday (March 25) in Los Feliz, Calif.