Karlie Kloss Speaks About Helping Young Girls Get Interested in Coding

Karlie Kloss and her partner Joshua Kushner step out for the day on Sunday (March 26) in New York City.

Recently, the 24-year-old model spoke to Vogue Australia about getting young girls interested in the maths, sciences, and coding – some personal interests of hers.

“I feel a real responsibility to get the girls who are paying attention to me interested in these important skills that can transform their future and help bring them into an industry where there is a real disconnect and disproportionate number of men to women in the field,” Karlie said. “I underestimated how many girls would be aware of the importance of it and there are so many bright young minds who are aware of how powerful it can be to take part in shaping the future with technology.”