Kate Hudson & New Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Bundle Up In NYC

Kate Hudson takes a stroll with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Sunday (March 26) in New York City.

The new couple were spotted braving the windy weather, catching a taxi, and picking up some groceries.

The night before, Kate (and likely Danny) attended a performance of the hit new Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“I just balled my eyes out watching this brilliant performance by @bensplatt and the entire cast of @dearevanhansen 😭❤️ Loved every second! What an experience, thank you to everyone on this production for creating such a special musical that is so deeply moving you have to take a long second or an hour to gather yourself! 🙏,” she captioned a photo with the show’s star Ben Platt. Check it out below!

Earlier in the week, Kate and Danny were spotted grabbing a bite to eat for lunch at Cafe Vida in sunny Los Angeles.