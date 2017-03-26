Top Stories
Kate Mara is Rooting For Rashad Jennings on 'DWTS'

Kate Mara is Rooting For Rashad Jennings on 'DWTS'

Kate Mara has a rooting interest in these season of Dancing With the Stars.

The 34-year-old actress is cheering on former New York Giants player Rashad Jennings.

“A week late, but… @RashadJennings on #DWTS ! 👏🏻⚡️💯,” she tweeted.

In case you didn’t know, Kate‘s dad is the Vice President of the Giants and her great-granddaughter Tim Mara founded the team!

Pictured: Kate keeps it simple but stylish while stopping to fill up her has tan on Saturday (March 25) in Malibu, Calif.
