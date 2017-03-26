Katy Perry & More Stars Attend Elton John's 70th Birthday Bash!

Elton John had quite the star-studded birthday bash this weekend!

He celebrated his 70th year with a ton of stars, including Katy Perry, Stevie Wonder, and more while also benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood on Saturday night (March 25) in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga even took the stage to perform, which you can watch below!

Also in attendance were Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, James Corden, Rob Lowe, Matthew Morrison, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Tom Ford, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Chris Martin, Isla Fisher and Sasha Baron Cohen, David Foster, Ryan Phillippe, and Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaganewz) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

