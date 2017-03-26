Kelly Rowland Brings Son Titan to F1 Grand Prix in Australia

How cute is Kelly Rowland‘s two-year-old son Titan?!

The 36-year-old singer’s little one looks like he grew a lot as he hit the carpet with his mom at the 2017 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday (March 26) in Melbourne, Australia.

Also in attendance that day was actor Eric Bana.

Meanwhile, Kelly is gearing up for the big release of her new book “Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened)”

Pre-order your copy now!