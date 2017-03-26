Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 11:55 am

Kelly Rowland Brings Son Titan to F1 Grand Prix in Australia

Kelly Rowland Brings Son Titan to F1 Grand Prix in Australia

How cute is Kelly Rowland‘s two-year-old son Titan?!

The 36-year-old singer’s little one looks like he grew a lot as he hit the carpet with his mom at the 2017 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday (March 26) in Melbourne, Australia.

Also in attendance that day was actor Eric Bana.

Meanwhile, Kelly is gearing up for the big release of her new book “Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened)”

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Eric Bana, Kelly Rowland, Tim Witherspoon, Titan Witherspoon

  • Darija

    Adorable kid.

