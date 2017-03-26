Top Stories
Samira Wiley &amp; Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Wedding Photo Revealed!

Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

How Have the Stars of 'PLL' Changed Since Season 1?

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 3:25 pm

Kendall Jenner is Sassy While Posing with Hamburger

Kendall Jenner is Sassy While Posing with Hamburger

Kendall Jenner is here to prove models really do eat more than just salad.

The 21-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram account where she’s sitting in her car while holding onto a partially eaten burger.

“better talk nice,” she captioned the image.

A few days later on Saturday (March 25), Kendall seemed to take some inspiration from the burger wrapper when she wore a plaid button down with the same colors and a very similar pattern to the wrapper.

Be sure to tune in TONIGHT (March 26) to Keeping Up with the Kardashians at 9PM ET/PT on E! where Kendall discusses a scary incident she encountered with a stalker.
Photos: AKM-GSI, Instagram
