Kendall Jenner is Sassy While Posing with Hamburger

Kendall Jenner is here to prove models really do eat more than just salad.

The 21-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram account where she’s sitting in her car while holding onto a partially eaten burger.

“better talk nice,” she captioned the image.

A few days later on Saturday (March 25), Kendall seemed to take some inspiration from the burger wrapper when she wore a plaid button down with the same colors and a very similar pattern to the wrapper.

