Khloe Kardashian Hosts Cycling Class in Support of Children's Hospital L.A.!

Khloe Kardashian is all smiles as she leaves a charity cycle class on Saturday morning (March 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old TV personality hosted the cycling class at the Cycle House West Hollywood in support of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The Make March Matter campaign rallies the community to participate in supporting children’s health.

All proceeds from Khloe‘s cycling class went to the hospital’s campaign.