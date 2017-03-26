Top Stories
Liam Payne &amp; Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Sun, 26 March 2017 at 1:48 am

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Cycling Class in Support of Children's Hospital L.A.!

Khloe Kardashian is all smiles as she leaves a charity cycle class on Saturday morning (March 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old TV personality hosted the cycling class at the Cycle House West Hollywood in support of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Make March Matter campaign.

The Make March Matter campaign rallies the community to participate in supporting children’s health.

All proceeds from Khloe‘s cycling class went to the hospital’s campaign.
JJ Links Around The Web

  • John Legend had $30,000 stolen at JFK airport - TMZ
  • Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski just welcomed their first child - Gossip Cop
  • Vanessa Hudgens is spilling on High School Musical 4- Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall and Kylie Jenner are both dealing with home intruders - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey has joined in on the Nicki Minja and Remy Ma feud- Lainey Gossip
  • Adam Sandler just sealed a four movie deal with Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
