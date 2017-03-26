Kim Kardashian Has Scary Flashbacks From Paris Robbery

Top Stories
Kim Kardashian is opening up about all the post-traumatic stress from her Paris robbery in this new clip from tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old reality star tells her sister Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner that she had a flashback when Kanye West once came home really late in the morning.

“After a concert he can’t heat that well, so I’m going ‘Hello Hello?’” Kim explains. “And he’s not responding to me, so I started crying and I’m freaking out in bed.”

Pictured: Kim rocks an off-the-shoulder dress while filming the show on Saturday (March 25) in Westlake, Calif.


  • LolaLola

    oh FFS, enough with this phony plastic Kimbocile and her fake drama. PTSD her fat fake ass. She’s a disgusting disgrace and I see she’s back to dressing like the trash she is.

  • Hyejeong

    And I’m traumatized by that outfit she’s wearing.

