Kim Kardashian Has Scary Flashbacks From Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian is opening up about all the post-traumatic stress from her Paris robbery in this new clip from tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old reality star tells her sister Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner that she had a flashback when Kanye West once came home really late in the morning.

“After a concert he can’t heat that well, so I’m going ‘Hello Hello?’” Kim explains. “And he’s not responding to me, so I started crying and I’m freaking out in bed.”

Pictured: Kim rocks an off-the-shoulder dress while filming the show on Saturday (March 25) in Westlake, Calif.



