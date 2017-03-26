Top Stories
Liam Payne & Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child - See a Photo!

Jon Gosselin is Now a Stripper

Malia Obama Checks Out Broadway's 'Significant Other'

Malia Obama Checks Out Broadway's 'Significant Other'

Malia Obama took some time off from her internship this weekend to catch a showing of Broadway’s Significant Other!

The 18-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama stepped out for the performance at Booth Theatre on Friday night (March 24) in New York City, and the cast was thrilled to have her.

“🎶Malia. Obama. Come on Pretty Mama. 🎶Key Largo, Montego, Baby why don’t we go … Malia Obama at @significantbway!” actor John Behlmann shared on Instagram along with a group photo, which you can see here.

“She was all the smart charming things you expect in an #Obama .#significantbroadway #maliaobama,” he added.

The photo also includes playwright Joshua Harmon as well as cast members Barbara Barrie, John Behlmann, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Luke Smith, Sas Goldberg, Gideon Glick, and Lindsay Mendez.

Malia has also visited Broadway’s The Price with her dad as well as a showing of Sweeney Todd.

Pictured: Malia arriving at her internship at The Weinstein Company offices that same morning in New York City.
