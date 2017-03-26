Martha Hunt Wears Her Bikini on the Beach in Miami!
Martha Hunt is using the beach as her runway!
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen rocking a bikini while spending the day at the beach on Saturday (March 25) in Miami, Fla.
While on her beach vacation, Martha got in a workout in her Victoria’s Secret Sport wear.
“When you need to address some problems… 😈💪 @VictoriaSport,” Martha captioned a video of her punching a punching bag on Twitter. See it below!
When you need to address some problems… 😈💪 @VictoriaSport pic.twitter.com/0B4JPRpNrw
— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) March 26, 2017