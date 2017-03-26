Martha Hunt Wears Her Bikini on the Beach in Miami!

Top Stories
Martha Hunt is using the beach as her runway!

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen rocking a bikini while spending the day at the beach on Saturday (March 25) in Miami, Fla.

While on her beach vacation, Martha got in a workout in her Victoria’s Secret Sport wear.

“When you need to address some problems… 😈💪 @VictoriaSport,” Martha captioned a video of her punching a punching bag on Twitter. See it below!
Credit: Thibault Monnier; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
