Melissa McCarthy Calls Her Hubby a 'Super Hypochondriac'

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about her husband Ben Falcone‘s hypochondria.

The 46-year-old actress revealed the little tidbit during their joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I think what should not be making me laugh makes me laugh more. There are certain very weird things,” Melissa said. “Ben, lovingly, is a super-hypochondriac, maybe germophobe, and we may have seven or eight blood pressure cuffs in our home.”

