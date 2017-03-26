Top Stories
Miley Cyrus Supports Mom Tish & Sister Brandi in 'Cyrus vs. Cyrus' Trailer (Video)

Miley Cyrus‘s mom Tish and sister Brandi are about to step into the spotlight!

The 24-year-old singer makes an appearance in the trailer for her family members’ upcoming home improvement reality show, Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

“I have to say it,” Tish jokes in the clip. “I came in like a wrecking ball.”

“This is the cutest place ever,” Miley gushes. “I’m obsessed with it.”

Family members Billy Ray, Noah, Trace, and Braison are all set to make appearances in season one.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer when it premieres on Bravo on May 25!


Cyrus Vs. Cyrus: Official Trailer – Tish and Brandi Cyrus Battle Love and Decor (Season 1) | Bravo
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Photos: Getty
