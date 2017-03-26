Top Stories
Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet' Documentary Gets New Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

Netflix's 'Casting JonBenet' Documentary Gets New Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Casting JonBenet – and it will give you chills.

The film, from Australian director Kitty Green, has been deemed a “documentary hybrid,” as it pushes the boundaries of the traditional documentary.

Casting JonBenet revolves around “the unsolved death of six-year-old American beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, which remains the world’s most sensational child murder case. Over 15 months, responses, reflections and performances were elicited from the Ramsey‘s Colorado hometown community, creating a bold work of art from the collective memories and mythologies the crime inspired.”

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss Casting JonBenet when it premieres on Netflix on April 28!


Casting JonBenet | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
